Sicily blown away as huge wind park will soon power 10,000 homes

Enel Green Power has started construction on the Partanna wind farm in Sicily, Italy.

The plant will consist of six 2.4MW wind turbines, with a total capacity of 14.4MW and will be able to produce around 40GWh every year, corresponding to the supply of energy for approximately 10,000 homes.

Its operations are forecast to avoid the emission of approximately 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.

This is the first of five construction sites, which will be launched by Enel in the coming months, following the Italian tenders awarded by the Italian organisation GSE.

Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power and Head of Global Power Generation at Enel, said: “The start of construction at the Partanna site confirms our commitment to developing new renewable capacity in Italy, thereby contributing to the challenging objectives for decarbonisation set by the Enel Group and the country.”