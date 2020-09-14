Czech utility EPH closes French coal plant only a year after buying it

Czech utility EPH is to shut down its 600MW Provence coal power plant in France only a year after buying it.

The firm has announced it will close the facility at the end of 2020, two years earlier than initially planned.

The announcement of its early closure follows Vattenfall recently revealing it would be shutting down its five-year-old Moorburg coal power plant early.

EPH says it plans to “extend industrial activity at the site”, with one option being to convert the facility to biomass.

France has set a 2022 coal phase-out legislated through the country’s energy and climate laws.