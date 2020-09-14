MEPs back higher emissions reduction target of 60% by 2030

Environment Committee MEPs have voted in favour of an ambitious target to reduce emissions across the EU by 60% by 2030.

It is an upgrade from the Commission’s emissions reduction proposal of “at least 50% towards 55%” over the next decade.

MEPs also want an interim target for 2040 to be proposed by the Commission following an impact assessment to ensure the EU is on track to reach its 2050 goal.

They are calling on the Commission to propose a trajectory at EU level by May 2023 on how to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 through “ordinary decision-making procedure”.

In addition, they are requesting the Commission to assess and propose amendments to all relevant EU legislation that contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as issue a report every two years on the progress made by EU and member states towards achieving the climate targets.

MEPs are also calling for the creation of an independent scientific body to monitor progress.

Contrary to the Commission’s proposal, MEPs want both the EU and all member states individually to become climate neutral by 2050 and call for sufficient EU and member state financing to do so.

The EU and member states must also phase out all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies by December 2025 at the latest, underlining the need to continue efforts to combat energy poverty under their proposals.

Parliament Rapporteur and Swedish MEP Jytte Guteland said: “The adoption of the report sends a clear message to the European Commission and the EU Council in light of the upcoming negotiations: we expect all member states to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest and we need strong interim targets in 2030 and 2040 for the EU as well to achieve this.

“I’m also satisfied with the inclusion of a greenhouse gas budget, which sets out the total remaining quantity of greenhouse gas emissions as CO2 equivalent that could be emitted until 2050 at the latest, without putting at risk the Union’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.”