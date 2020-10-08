RWE Renewables switches on giant wind park in Texas to power 66k homes

RWE Renewables has announced the start of operations for a massive wind park in Texas, which is forecast to generate enough energy to power 66,000 homes.

The 220MW wind farm, which represents an investment of $250 million (£193m), is powered by 100 Vestas 2.2MW turbines.

With the completion of this project, RWE has reached a total number of 25 onshore wind farms in the US with a cumulative installed capacity of more than 4.2GW and almost 1GW of further onshore wind farms under construction.

Silvia Ortín, Chief Operating Officer Onshore Wind and Solar Photovoltaics Americas of RWE Renewables, said: “We are particularly proud this project was completed without a reportable safety incident and many of the permanent positions at the facility were hired from the local region.”

A few months ago, RWE unveiled plans for a net global investment of €5 billion (£4.5m) in renewable energy projects by 2022.