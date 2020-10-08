Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Hydropower hailed as ‘most widely-used renewable power source’ in the world

Geothermal power is the least popular source of energy amongst producers, despite it being the main renewable source in the Philippines, Kenya and Nicaragua

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 8 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Hydropower is the most widely-used renewable power source around the world.

That’s according to a report by the electronic and industrial components supplier RS Components, which analysed data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) across 122 countries and found that hydropower is the top renewable source.

Its findings also reveal geothermal power is the least popular source of energy amongst producers, despite it being the main renewable source for three countries – the Philippines, Kenya and Nicaragua.

Wind power is currently the most used renewable in the UK and is forecast to grow with the new plan unveiled yesterday by Boris Johnson which aims to invest £160 million in the wind energy sector and will target a goal of powering every UK home with offshore wind by 2030.

For the UK, wind energy generated 50,004 GWh, biomass 36,023 GWh, solar 11,525 GWh and hydropower 5,861 GWh.

According to the report, China is the top producer for hydropower, biomass, solar and wind power.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast