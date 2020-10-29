Neoen completes financing for ‘Australia’s largest’ solar farm

The renewable energy company Neoen has announced it has completed financial close on what is claimed to be ‘Australia’s largest’ solar farm.

The 460MW Western Downs Green Power Hub, which is located in South West Queensland, is forecast to generate enough energy to power 235,000 homes.

The project will be developed with an AUD$600 million (£328m) investment and is forecast to create more than 400 jobs in the local area.

The construction is expected to take one year and energy generation is scheduled to commence in 2022.

The financing of Western Downs Green Power Hub was completed five months after Neoen secured a 352MW power purchase agreement with the government-owned electricity generation and trading company CleanCo Queensland.

The project will contribute more than 30% of the energy required for CleanCo to meet its target of 1GW of new renewable energy generation by 2025.

Louis de Sambucy, Neoen Australia’s Managing Director, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with CleanCo and Powerlink and we’re looking forward to playing our part in helping Queensland reach its ambitious target of 50% renewable energy by 2030.”