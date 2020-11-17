UK appoints champion to support businesses towards net zero goal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Andrew Griffith MP as the UK’s Net Zero Business Champion to support businesses’ make credible plans to reach the 2050 net zero goal.

Mr Griffith will work closely with Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma to support “as many UK businesses as possible” to commit to net zero targets by 2050 or earlier.

He is expected to play a crucial role in harnessing the potential of companies as they launch new products, attract new investment and create new jobs.

Mr Sharma said: “I am very pleased to welcome Andrew Griffith today as our UK Net Zero Business Champion. His wealth of experience in business will be invaluable in supporting companies to embrace the opportunities of the green industrial revolution.

“I look forward to working with Andrew in our efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and build back greener from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Mr Griffith served as the Prime Minister’s Chief Business Adviser between July and December 2019 and was elected MP for Arundel and South Downs at the 2019 General Election.

He is also a member of the House of Commons Science and Technology Select Committee.

Mr Griffith added: “Business has a central role to play in making a successful transition to a low carbon economy.

“Our global leadership on climate change can open up new large and attractive sectors in the world economy in which British businesses will be well placed to succeed.”

The announcement follows last week’s appointment of Anne-Marie Trevelyan as the UK’s International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency.