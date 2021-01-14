Total and Iberdrola join forces to bid for 1GW offshore wind farm in Danish North Sea

Total and Iberdrola have partnered to bid for a 1GW offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea.

The Thor project, which is planned to be connected to the grid by 2027, is predicted to be one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.

The Danish Energy Agency has pre-qualified the application submitted by the two partners to participate in the auction for the offshore wind farm.

The winners of the tendering process are expected to be announced by the end of 2021.

Martin Rune Pedersen, Country Chair for Total in Denmark, said: “Total has a strong ambition to reach net zero by 2050 together with society and to play a major role in the energy transition in Europe.

“Our participation in the Thor tender is in line with this ambition as it underpins our desire to support the energy transition in Denmark.”

Jonathan Cole, Iberdrola’s Global Managing Director for Offshore Wind, commented: “The continued development of offshore wind is vital to deliver a decarbonized world and Thor will be a very important project for Denmark’s energy transition.”