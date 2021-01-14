Energy switches 2.3% down in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

2020 saw 2.3% fewer energy switches, compared t0 2019, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a new report by Electralink, which estimates almost 6.2 million energy switches happened last year.

The drop is believed to have occurred due to the impact of the pandemic, which resulted in a fall in the number of customers joining new energy suppliers during the first UK lockdown.

According to the analysis, Britain reached the six million mark after 493,000 switches were recorded in December 2020.

This monthly figure is 8% lower than November 2020 and 6.4% lower than December 2019.

The report also suggests 2020 was the first year since 2014 that switching decreased compared to the year before.