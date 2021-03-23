National Grid ESO becomes member of ENA

Energy system operator National Grid ESO has today joined the Energy Networks Association (ENA) as an official member.

Fintan Slye, Director of National Grid ESO, will hold a seat on the ENA’s board.

In 2019, the company became a legally separate business within the National Grid PLC group.

Mr Slye said: “Through working collaboratively with network owners and operators and adopting a whole system view of the challenges that lie ahead, we can accelerate progress towards both a zero carbon electricity grid and the UK’s net zero goal.”

David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “There is lots of work ahead for the industry, not least of all in addressing the challenges of delivering net zero emissions through a modern, low-cost and customer-focused energy system.”