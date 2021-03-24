Airly raises $3.3m to help clean up the air

Airly has raised $3.3 million (£2.4m) in its latest round of funding to scale up its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered air quality platform globally.

The investment was led by firstminute Capital, an early-stage venture fund based in London, which is bed by Brent Hoberman and backed by more than 70 unicorn tech founders.

Airly provides actionable insights about air quality with its AI-driven algorithms that predict air pollution over 24 hours, with a verifiability of up to 95%.

It gives customers an environmental intelligence platform by installing a network of sensors that track all the key pollution markers – particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5 and PM10) and gases (NO2, O3, SO2 and CO).

Airly is also partnering with mobility companies to roll out sensor-equipped cars and scooters to track air quality with higher resolution.

Leading angel investors who also participated in the latest funding round include Uber Founder Garrett Camp via Expa, Bolt CEO Markus Villig, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED David Rowan, Piepedrive Founder Ragnar Sass and Ferry Heilemann, Co-Founder of Leaders for Climate Action.

More than 10 million people die from air pollution every year, according to a new study, with exposure to pollution increasing the risk of stroke, dementia, heart disease, lung cancer and chronic respiratory diseases, with children particularly vulnerable.

Airly CEO and Co-founder Wiktor Warchałowski said: “Polluted air is a plague on our health – it’s like a pandemic in slow motion. Improving air quality needs to be at the core of the world’s post-pandemic rebuild and Airly is the first step to pollution-free cities.

“With this funding, we can expand our global footprint to support even more cities, enterprises and communities to repair the air and empower them with data and actionable insights.”