Welsh wind blows high for ‘UK’s first’ consumer-owned wind farm

A consumer-owned wind farm claimed to be UK’s first is set to be built in Coedely in South Wales after the project secured £1.1 million of Welsh Government funding.

The plant, which will be developed by Ripple Energy, will initially be owned by 675 households.

Future owners of the project can purchase a share of the new wind farm from as little as £25 and are expected to receive green electricity directly from their share of the wind farm later this year.

The investment is estimated to help them save up to an estimated 25% on their electricity bills every year.

A further £1.8 million loan has also been agreed in principle from the Development Bank of Wales for the wind farm.

Sarah Merrick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Ripple Energy, said: “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. Come Christmas, Ripple’s members will be supplied with green electricity from their very own wind farm.

“This is a first for the UK. It shows people can play a really active role in the UK’s clean energy future.”