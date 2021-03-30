Iberdrola signs deal to buy three onshore wind farms in Poland

Iberdrola has reached an agreement to buy three new onshore wind farms with a total capacity of 163MW in Poland.

Two of the projects, with a joint capacity of 112.5MW, are already operational, while the third wind farm, with a capacity of 50.4MW, will start construction shortly.

The production from all three wind farms, being acquired from CEE Equity Partner, is covered by 10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The projects will be incorporated into Iberdrola’s Baltic Sea Hub, which will act as the centre of its wind energy activities in Germany, Poland and Sweden.

The Baltic has an offshore wind development potential of 93,000MW, out of which 28,000MW would be located in Polish waters.

The latest deal follows the recent acquisition of 70% of developer Sea Wind, which has a pipeline of seven offshore projects with a potential capacity of up to 7,300MW.

Iberdrola’s onshore wind pipeline exceeded 16,000MW at the end of 2020, while its offshore wind portfolio stood at 19,000MW, out of which 9,000MW are ready for construction.