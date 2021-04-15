EDF joins the Hydrogen Taskforce

Hydrogen Taskforce, a coalition of the UK’s largest organisations that operate in the hydrogen sector, has announced that EDF has become its new member.

The group, which works with the government to secure the role of hydrogen in the UK’s future energy mix, will also include representatives from EDF’s proposed nuclear power plant Sizewell C in Suffolk.

EDF is currently investigating ways of producing hydrogen using energy from nuclear power and renewables.

Sizewell C is predicted to produce large amounts of green hydrogen and bring flexibility to the energy system.

Julia Pyke, Finance and Economic Regulation Director for Sizewell C said: “Constant low carbon electricity from nuclear is a great way of producing clean, green hydrogen.

“If Sizewell C gets the go-ahead, an electrolyser powered by Sizewell B could allow us to make fuel for hydrogen vehicles and plant used during construction.

“It could also kickstart a whole new hydrogen market in the East of England, including supporting Freeport East.”

Gareth Morrell, Co-Lead on the Hydrogen Taskforce Secretariat, said: “EDF’s joining the Taskforce will add their significant experience, diversity and expertise to this coalition’s work engaging with the UK Government, which is currently devising a UK Hydrogen Strategy.”