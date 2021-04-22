Joe Biden confirms 50-52% emissions cut by 2030

Just a few hours ahead of the US-led Leaders Summit on Climate, Joe Biden confirmed a new climate target to cut the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50 to 52% from 2005 levels in 2030.

The new commitment is equivalent to 41-43% below 1990 levels.

The move means that the country would nearly double its previous commitment set by the Obama administration.

The Obama-era pledge was equivalent to almost 38% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The new pledge is part of the President’s focus to build back better in a way that will create millions of jobs, accelerate climate action and improve the health of communities across America.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement and set a course for the US to reach net zero by no later than 2050.

The US has also set a goal to reach 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.

In an announcement, the Biden administration said: “This target prioritises American workers. Meeting the 2030 emissions target will create millions of good-paying, middle class, union jobs – line workers who will lay thousands of miles of transmission lines for a clean, modern, resilient grid.

“Workers capping abandoned wells and reclaiming mines and stopping methane leaks. Autoworkers building modern, efficient, electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure to support them.

“Engineers and construction workers expanding carbon capture and green hydrogen to forge cleaner steel and cement and farmers using cutting-edge tools to make American soil the next frontier of carbon innovation.”