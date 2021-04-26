California issues fracking ban from 2024

New oil extraction will be banned from January 2024 in California.

Under the new regulation, the Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management is expected to immediately set out the rules to halt the issuance of new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who announced the end in the issuance of new permits for fracturing, has also urged the California Air Resources Board to analyse pathways to phase out oil extraction across the state by no later than 2045.

Mr Newsom said: “The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day.

“As we move to swiftly decarbonise our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.”

A few days ago, the US President announced a tougher climate target to halve the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions.