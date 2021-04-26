Third Party Costs – what are they and what does the future hold?

These costs help to pay for the cost of generating power, as well as the infrastructure needed to get that power from when it’s generated to where it’s used.

Depending on your contract and your energy supplier, the way these costs are charged to you can change.

The pandemic – and the measures taken to restrict its impact – posed a unique challenge for the energy network.

A sharp drop in energy demand during the first national lockdown, and high levels of generation from renewable sources, made balancing the grid more difficult – and more expensive.

This was just one of the challenges the network faced. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to be felt in 2021 and beyond.

