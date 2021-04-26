Equinor puts forward electrification plan for major North Sea oil field

Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor has submitted a plan to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the electrification of one of the biggest oil fields in the North Sea.

The electrification project includes the electrification of two floating production platforms Troll B and Troll C.

The NOK 7.9 billion (£690m) scheme is forecast to cut carbon dioxide emissions by almost half a million tonnes every year, equivalent to more than 3% of total emissions from oil and gas production and 1% of total emissions in Norway.

The project is also predicted to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from the field by some 1,700 tonnes every year.

The plan is to partially electrify Troll B platform in the first quarter of 2024 and Troll C will be electrified by the second quarter of 2026.

A subsea cable is planned to be deployed to electrify the platforms.

Equinor’s Executive Vice President for Development and Production Norway Kjetil Hove said: “The partnership’s decision to electrify Troll B and Troll C will cut emissions substantially.

“The Troll area will deliver enormous volumes of low emission energy for many decades, adding great value for the companies and for Norway.”