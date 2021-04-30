Infrastructure, Top Stories

March saw the highest monthly figure of new solar PV capacity since 2019

According to official data, during March, there were 4,991 new installations bringing the total installed solar capacity in the UK to 13.4GW

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 30 April 2021
The number of new solar PV installations across the UK soared during March reaching the highest monthly figure since 2019.

According to BEIS data, during last month, there were 4,991 new solar PV installations bringing the country’s total installed capacity to 13.4GW.

That is an increase of 1.2% since March 2020.

The analysis suggests nearly 77% of the new deployments were below 4kW installations.

Figures show last month’s growth in solar PV brought the total installed capacity for the month to 9.4MW.

As of March, there was a total of 1,072,710 solar PV installations in the UK, according to the report.

