Scottish firm scores major offshore wind export contract in Taiwan

Scottish offshore construction grouting specialists FoundOcean has won a major new export contract to provide the foundations for an offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

International Trade Minister Graham Stuart made the announcement for the contract, which was secured following financial support from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency.

FoundOcean will provide the foundation grouting for a 100-turbine offshore wind farm, which will enable the turbines to be secured to the seabed to form the wind farm.

The wind farm will be able to produce more than 1GW of renewable electricity – equivalent to 20% of the level produced by the UK – as well as create 30 new jobs in the local area.

UKEF has provided £500 million of financing for three offshore wind projects in Taiwan since late 2019.

Mr Stuart said: “The UK has one of the world’s best export credit agencies in UKEF, which will help Scottish exporters like FoundOcean as we level up every part of the UK and build back greener from the pandemic.

“UKEF is helping us to accelerate the transition to clean energy, which will bring prosperity and a wide range of sustainable jobs to Scotland.”

Around 80% of FoundOcean’s revenue now comes from renewable energy projects and is supplying some of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.

CEO Jim Bell added: “Our business has been running for over 50 years and in the last few, we’ve managed the transition to mainly renewable energy.

“Thanks to UKEF’s support, we have been able to fulfil a major contract, grow our business and create vital jobs for people across the country. We’re so proud to play a part in powering Taiwan’s own green energy drive.”