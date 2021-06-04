Canada launches $964m programme to support smart renewable energy projects

The Government of Canada has launched a $964 million (£565m) programme to support smart renewable energy and grid modernisation projects that will help lower emissions.

The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Programme (SREPs) will invest in energy technologies such as solar, wind, storage, hydro, geothermal, tidal, microgrids and virtual power plants over four years.

The programme is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the replacement of fossil fuel generated electricity with renewables that can provide essential grid services while supporting Canada’s equitable transition towards an electrified economy.

To reduce pollution and make clean and affordable electricity accessible in every community, Canada is investing in #RenewableEnergy and upgrading the grid. At @CDNelectricity’s event today, we launched the $964M Smart Renewables & Electrification Pathways Program. #SREPsCanada pic.twitter.com/4M8TzX8zmH — Natural Resources (@NRCan) June 2, 2021

It will also support the Government of Canada’s ambition to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Seamus O’Regan Jr, Minister of Natural Resources said: “Our new Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Programme will increase our grid’s renewable capacity and improve its reliability and resiliency. This means a cleaner, more reliable electricity supply for Canadians. This is how we get to net zero by 2050.”