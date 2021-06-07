No more major public contracts to businesses without net zero goals

Businesses without clear carbon reduction targets will not be able to bid for major government contracts worth more than £5 million from September onwards.

The government has announced firms that seek public sector contracts will have to publish carbon reduction plans stating their current greenhouse gas emissions, including power consumption, staff travel and fuel usage.

More specifically, businesses will be excluded from bidding processes if:

they fail to commit to reducing their emissions and achieving net zero by 2050

they fail to declare their organisation greenhouse gas emissions

they haven’t provided a carbon reduction plan with all the needed details for the environmental management measures that will be deployed to achieve the goals

The Cabinet Office said contracting authorities must verify that successful suppliers meet the criteria before a contract can be awarded.

Officials may also request the evidence at any time during the procurement process.

The government announcement coincided with World Environment Day and the move is believed to be the first to be launched globally.

If you want help with measuring your carbon, try our future Net Zero Standard with CBN Expert, which can help you start complying with carbon accounting.