Clean winds blow in

Ørsted pledges to reuse, recycle, or recover all of the wind turbine blades in its global portfolio

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 7 June 2021
Image: Ørsted

Ørsted has committed to either reusing, recycling or recovering all of the wind turbine blades used in its fleet.

Today, most decommissioned blades go to landfills.

Although up to 95% of a wind turbine can be recycled, recycling of blades continues to be a challenge for experts.

That is because blades, most of the time, are lightweight, yet durable, making them difficult to break apart.

Ørsted’s new commitment is part of the company’s strategy to reach carbon-neutrality by 2040.

Mads Nipper, Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted, said: “We want to help create a world that runs entirely on green energy, and we want to do it in a sustainable way.

“That includes moving towards more circular models where we reuse resources and save energy, thereby reducing carbon emissions.”

