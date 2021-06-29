Iberdrola wins 50MW of onshore wind capacity in Polish auction

Iberdrola has been awarded 50MW of onshore wind capacity auctioned in Poland, out of the total 300MW, representing almost 17%.

That brings the Spanish utility’s total onshore wind capacity in operation and under development in the country to 163MW, with almost all of the capacity associated with 10-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

It includes the recently completed agreement with CEE Equity Partners, signed in March, which comprises of the acquisition of two operational wind farms – with a total capacity of 112.5MW – and access to a third.

Iberdrola also has a portfolio of seven offshore wind projects, with a potential capacity of up to 7,300MW, following the recent acquisition of 70% of the developer Sea Wind.

They support Poland’s ambitious plans, which aims to have 23% of its energy mix from clean energy sources by 2030, with up to 8,000MW of offshore wind power.

Iberdrola said its participation in the Polish auction is in line with its strategy of positioning itself in new renewable growth markets.