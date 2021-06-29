Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Svevind inks deal for green hydrogen in Kazakhstan

The German developer aims to produce 3m tonnes of green hydrogen a year at farms across Kazakhstan

Kiran Bose
Tuesday 29 June 2021
German project developer Svevind has secured a deal with Kazakh Invest National Company to develop large green hydrogen sites using the wind and solar power of Kazakhstan.

Svevind aims to install wind and solar farms across Western and Central Kazakhstan with a capacity of 45GW, using electrolysers to produce three million tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

The engineering, financing and construction is forecast to take up to five years.

Kazakh Invest is an investment promotion agency that looks to attract foreign investment for the country and incentivise a sustainable future.

Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest, commented: “Hydrogen energy is very productive, technological and efficient to use. This energy resource can be used in transport, everyday life, energy and the railway industry.

“All of this contributes to the advancement of low carbon development. The promotion of low carbon development is in line with the strategic direction of development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the obligations undertaken in the framework of international agreements. Through the development of hydrogen energy, Kazakhstan can get its niche in the world supply of hydrogen”.

