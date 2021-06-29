US closes borders for solar panel materials linked to forced labour in China

The US Department of Homeland Security has orderer a ban on imports from specific Chinese companies that produce solar panel materials that are linked to forced labour.

The staff at all US ports are instructed to stop shipments containing silica-based products made by these companies from entering the country.

Silica is a raw material that is used to make components for solar panels, electronics and other products.

The order follows an investigation that was undertaken into silica-based products imported into the US from the Xinjiang region, China.

Xinjiang is a major producer of solar panel components due to its large production of the material polysilicon.

Figures suggest nearly 45% of global production of solar-grade polysilicon last year came from Xinjiang.

According to US officials, the investigation identified two of the International Labour Organisation’s indicators of forced labour; intimidation and threats and restriction of movement, in the production processes of one company.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said: “As President Biden made clear at the recent G7 summit, the US will not tolerate modern-day slavery in our supply chains.

“This Withhold Release Order demonstrates we continue to protect human rights and international labor standards and promote a more fair and competitive global marketplace by fulfilling the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ending forced labour.”