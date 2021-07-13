Eni buys Italian onshore wind portfolio

Clean energy fund manager Glennmont Partners and PGGM Infrastructure Fund have agreed on the sale of one of the largest Italian onshore wind project portfolio to Eni.

The portfolio consists of 13 plants across mainland Italy and Sicily with a total installed capacity of 315MW.

The assets that use a total of 256 wind turbines are predicted to cover the energy needs of around 200,000 Italian families.

Eni’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi commented: “This transaction represents an important step forward for Eni’s renewable energy growth and will enable us to reach 4GW of installed capacity in 2024, 15GW in 2030 and 60GW in 2050 as planned in our strategy.”

Francesco Cacciabue, Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Glennmont Partners, said: “This deal is the latest milestone for Glennmont’s Clean Energy Fund Europe II, underlining the strength of our divestment strategy for Fund II which is delivering predictable and stable returns for our investors.”