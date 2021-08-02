US plugs in $60m to help decarbonise transport sector

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $60 million (£43m) of funding for projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions from passenger cars and light and heavy-duty vehicles.

A total of 24 research and development projects will share the funding to help decarbonise the transportation sector and enhance the infrastructure needed to support the growing adoption of zero emission vehicles.

Transportation accounts for around 30% of total US energy needs and generates the largest share of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Passenger cars and light-duty trucks account for nearly 60% of emissions and medium and heavy-duty trucks are responsible for nearly 25% of emissions.

The projects will support the US Government’s goal for a net zero emissions economy by 2050.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Fossil-fuel powered cars and trucks are a leading cause of air pollution and carbon emissions and that is why we are focusing on decarbonising the transportation sector to achieve President Biden’s climate goals.

“Partnering with industry and leading research universities, DOE’s investment in these 24 projects will create technologies and techniques that will cut vehicle greenhouse emissions and boost America’s competitiveness in the global clean energy market.”