Johnson Matthey buys bust UK-based battery materials developer’s assets

Sustainable technologies company Johnson Matthey has acquired the assets and intellectual property of UK-based battery materials developer Oxis Energy, which went bust earlier this year.

Oxis Energy, based near Oxford, was a lithium-sulphur battery developer with assets that can be adapted for the manufacture of components for green hydrogen production.

The company entered administration on 19th May 2021.

The acquisition is expected to significantly accelerate Johnson Matthey’s growing green hydrogen business, further expanding its ability to develop, test and manufacture catalyst-coated membranes (CCM) and advanced materials for electrolysers.

According to Johnson Matthey, the facility will enable the production of tens of thousands of CCM parts per year – enough to equip hundreds of megawatts of electrolyser capacity.

Chief Executive Robert MacLeod said: “We are delighted to secure this acquisition. The capability this opportunity delivers will enable our green hydrogen business to accelerate the scale-up of CCM production in line with market demand. The purchase of these assets further demonstrates our commitment to developing a low carbon economy and progressing towards net zero.”