Nova Innovation granted £2m to scale up tidal turbine production

Nova Innovation has been granted funding worth £2 million from the Scottish Government to scale up tidal turbine manufacturing to a global level.

Delivered through Scottish Enterprise, the funding will be used for Nova’s VOLT (VOlume Manufacturing and Logistics for Tidal Energy) project that will develop the first European assembly line to mass manufacture tidal turbines.

VOLT will also deliver an adaptable Remote Observation Platform (ROP) for rapid environmental monitoring of tidal energy sites and trial innovative techniques and tools to ship, deploy and monitor turbines globally.

The project, which will run until 2023, seeks to examine how to improve turbine performance, logistics for mass manufacture and develop new techniques to ensure cost-effective delivery of tidal turbines.

The Scottish firm’s turbines have been successfully powering the Shetland grid for over five years and will soon be deployed in North America and mainland Europe.

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation said: “We would like to thank the Scottish Government for their swift, high-impact support in helping secure overseas contracts. This support is significant and very welcome as it sees Nova and the wider sector shift onto an industrial footing. It is an endorsement of Nova’s global ambition to transform the power of our seas into clean, predictable energy, empowering coastal communities all around the world.

“Nova has an exceptional track record for delivery, and we look forward to successfully delivering the VOLT project – making tidal energy mainstream worldwide.”