Northern Ireland ‘has fallen behind in EV charging infrastructure’

Northern Ireland is the UK region with the lowest level of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure installed.

The Department for Transport has released the latest figures for publicly available EV charging devices in the UK, which suggest that Northern Ireland has the lowest level of charging device provision with just 17 devices per 100,000 people.

That compares to London and Scotland which have the highest level of charging provision per 100,000 people, with 83 and 47 devices respectively.

Yorkshire and the Humber and the North West follow Northern Ireland in the list with the low provision of EV charging points, with around 21 and 22 devices per 100,000.

According to the report, Scotland also appears to have the highest number of rapid EV chargers with 12 devices per 100,000, whilst the average provision in the UK was 6.8 per 100,000.

The data also shows that available EV charging devices across the UK increased by 7% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the first three months of 2021.