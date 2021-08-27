Extinction Rebellion’s ‘Blood Money’ march hits City of London

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists took to the streets around the Bank of England today to protest against financial institutions in the city.

On their fifth day of demonstrations, with their so-called ‘Blood Money’ march in the City of London, the mob targetted financial institutions and businesses that they claim fund fossil fuel industries.

During the march, some rebels climbed on the top of a central bank’s doors and threw fake blood over the building.

Dr Gail Bradbrook, Extinction Rebellion Co-Founder, Tim Crosland, Extinction Rebellion spokesperson, Director of Plan B and Environmental Lawyer and protestors talked with ELN about the importance of today’s protest.

ELN contacted the Bank of England, the City of London Corporation and Barclays for a response and they declined to comment.

Watch the video to find out more.