UK aid over last decade protecting 88m people from climate change impacts

Funding provided by the UK between 2011 and 2021 has supported around 88 million people in developing countries to cope with the impacts of climate change.

The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) has also helped improve access to clean energy, including connections to off-grid renewable energy sources, access to solar lanterns or clean cookstoves, for 41 million people globally.

A total of 2,400MW of clean energy capacity has been installed over the last 10 years – equivalent to 500 offshore wind turbines, capable of powering around 1.8 million UK homes.

It has also helped avoid or reduce 180 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and leveraged £3.3 billion of private finance and £5.2 billion of public finance for climate change purposes.

The ICF, totalling £11.6 billion over the next five years, helps developing nations limit and manage the impacts of climate change, reduce emissions and minimise and address loss and damage.

The statistics come ahead of the UN COP26 climate change summit, which is taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November this year.

International Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith said: “Tackling climate change and protecting vulnerable communities and habitats is truly an international effort. I am proud of the impact that the UK’s International Climate Finance is having in developing countries around the world. By lending to climate friendly businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean or preventing emissions and boosting biodiversity through the restoration of mangroves, forests and other habitats, the UK is stepping up to tackle the greatest threats we all face.

“COP26 represents a unique opportunity for more countries to come forward with ambitious financial commitments and urgent action to reduce emissions and protect and restore the natural world.”