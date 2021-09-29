Experiences of energy networks in Asia-Pacific offer invaluable lessons for the UK

Speaking about balancing the need for universal energy access with aspirations for the energy transition is RR Rashmi, Distinguished Fellow and Programme Director, The Energy and Resources Institute, India. He will cover the policy framework for India’s energy transition; moving to a decentralised, solar powered system where energy is closer to the consumer; and how India’s energy systems will meet peak demands as more intermittent renewable energy comes online.

Talking about digitalisation and enabling the energy system transition in Australia is Andrew Dillon, CEO, Energy Networks Australia.

Continuing the digitisation theme, Dr Sangoh Jeong, VP, Head of Data Science Lab, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) will share their progress on digital transformation.

The speakers will then be joined by the UK’s Lorna Millington, Future Networks Manager, Cadent for a discussion and live Q&A session with the audience.

The session takes place on 8 AM to 9 AM (BST) on Wednesday 13 October.

This virtual conference, exhibition and networking event runs from 12 to 15 October 2021 and is free to attend.

With dedicated tracks for gas, electricity, whole energy systems and special sessions, you can build your own agenda to participate live and re-watch on-demand. Register today for free access to updates on major initiatives in the energy system transition including:

– Digitalisation including 5G, AI and cyber security

– Decarbonisation of transport and industry

– Ensuring no customer is left behind as we work toward net zero

– Whole energy systems approaches to the decarbonisation of heat.

New networking features for energy specialists

New this year ENIC21, formerly LCNI, is adding a range of state-of-the-art networking features for Conference goers. Attendees can easily connect with each other using text chat, book video meetings, drop in network tables and break out rooms. The conference AI will even suggest peop0le to connect with based on shared interests.

Energy Networks Innovation Conference

Enabling a digital, decarbonised energy system

12 – 15 October 2021

