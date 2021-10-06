What does a data-driven utility company look like?

Providing insights on some of these challenges is Bontle Senne, Director of Innovation and Development, Virgin Media O2. Bontle will be sharing lessons from the Telco industry on digitisation and leadership transformation at the virtual Energy Networks Innovation Conference on Friday 15 October.

Bontle says breaking with traditional approaches to digitisation and agile working is important as is establishing new ways to lead for new ways to work. In her presentation she will also talk about embedding transformation and innovation as BAU.

Following Bontle’s presentation, Laura Sandys CBE, chair of the Government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce, will lead a panel discussion on Delivering the data-driven utility of the future. The panel features energy industry leaders including Gavin Starks, CEO, Icebreaker One; Helen Crooks, Chief Data Officer, Ofgem; Carmen Gimeno, Secretary General, GEODE; Dr Richard Dobson, Practice Manager – Data Systems, Energy System Catapult; and Matt Webb, Head of Enterprise Data, UK Power Networks.

– Digitalisation including 5G, AI and cyber security

– Decarbonisation of transport and industry

– Ensuring no customer is left behind as we work toward net zero

– Whole energy systems approaches to the decarbonisation of heat.

