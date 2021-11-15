EDF to stop power cuts on customers who are in arrears on bills

French households that have fallen behind on their bills and owe money to EDF will not face any power cuts.

That’s the suggestion from Marc Benayoun, Director of EDF Customers, Services and Territories division who spoke to Le Parisien about the new measure: “We are committed to supporting our customers in situations of unpaid bills by putting an end to the cutting of electricity supply.”

The company said it decided to take that step because of soaring energy prices.

The energy supplier has committed to supplying the equivalent of 1,000W to customers who have unpaid bills.

That is predicted to be enough to permit ‘essential use’ for lighting, water heaters or washing machines.