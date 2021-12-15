Booster for Omicron and now booster for decarbonisation?

British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has unveiled a new partnership to build a plant to generate biomethane to power and heat its UK sites.

The company has partnered with the clean energy firm Future Biogas for the new project that will produce an alternative fuel to natural gas to power its facilities in Macclesfield, Cambridge, Speke, and Luton.

It will utilise locally grown crops, partners said.

Built in East Anglia, the plant is predicted to have the capacity to provide up to 125GWh of biomethane.

Construction of the new project is expected to begin in 2023.

The new partnership is expected to support the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer’s goal to become carbon zero across its operations by 2025 and carbon-negative across its value chain by 2030.

Juliette White, Vice President Global SHE and Operations Sustainability at AstraZeneca, said: “At AstraZeneca, we are committed to operating in a responsible way that recognises the interconnection between the needs of patients, society and the limitations of our planet.”