Nearly 2k homes across West Midlands to get energy efficiency boost

Almost 2,000 old and cold homes across West Midlands are set to receive an energy efficiency boost after the region secured £19 million in government funding.

The grants, which will be allocated to the region’s seven councils, will see homes owned by low-income families being retrofitted.

Homes will be fitted with measures designed to slash energy bills and carbon dioxide emissions.

These include improvements of the external cladding and installation of solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “We know retrofitting old and poorly insulated homes is critical to tackling the climate emergency, which is why we have launched ambitious plans to retrofit nearly 300,000 homes by 2026.

“Not only will our plan help cut domestic energy use, which makes up more than a third of total carbon emissions across the West Midlands but it will also help tackle fuel poverty, cutting bills for those who need it most.”