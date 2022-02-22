New partnership eyes to unlock India’s offshore wind potential

German energy giant RWE and Tata Power’s subsidiary have partnered to explore the potential for joint development of offshore wind projects in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and RWE aims to underpin the country’s commitment to achieving 30GW of offshore wind installations by 2030.

Dr Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Power, said: “RWE is our ideal partner to support Tata Power’s plans to enhance and grow offshore wind business based on its global expertise in running and operating offshore wind projects.”

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Executive Officer of the Wind Offshore unit of RWE Renewables, commented: “If clear regulations and an effective tender scheme are in place, we expect India’s offshore wind industry will gain a real momentum.”

A recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimated that India will need around $500 billion (£360bn) in additional investment to reach the target of 450GW of renewable capacity by 2030.