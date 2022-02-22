Public can now take piece of ‘world’s largest’ consumer-owned wind farm

Members of the public are now able to buy a part of what is described as the world’s largest consumer-owned wind farm.

Ripple Energy, the developer of the project, has announced the membership process is now open for the wind farm at Kirk Hill in Ayrshire, Scotland.

The project will have eight turbines – it is predicted to generate a total of 18.8MW of clean electricity – enough to power 20,000 households.

Customers can spend as little as £25 to buy shares in the wind farm to cover part of their homes’ energy consumption.

Sarah Merrick, Chief Executive of Ripple Energy, said: “Owning part of a wind farm is the easiest way to protect yourself from future energy price spikes.

“Wind delivers clean, stable-price power for the long term.”

Ripple’s first wind farm, Graig Fatha, in Coedely, South Wales, completed construction two months ago.

The project’s 907 owners are estimated to save around £275 on their electricity bill in its first year of operation.