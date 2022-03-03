Water Plus announces Net Zero ambition

Water retailer and Green Apple Environment Award winner Water Plus has announced its aim to be Net Zero across its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025.

It follows the company supporting tree-planting at schools and in communities in 2020, starting a major new UK tree-planting partnership in April 2021 – and supporting peatland restoration in November, to help towards the UK’s Net Zero targets.

Part of the Water Plus Cleaner Climate Promise sees the water retailer recognising, each year, organisations looking to reduce their impact on the environment and reduce the amount of carbon released and created. For 2022, Water Plus is supporting the Food and Drink Federation’s search for sustainable leaders in their industry.

Under the ambition, Water Plus will also support projects each year that help the planet, under the ambition, such as removing carbon or preventing its release – or other innovative approaches to reduce impacts on natural resources.

Andy Hughes, Chief Executive of Water Plus, said: “Our Cleaner Climate Promise will be underpinned by our Climate Plus Plan on how we will work to cut carbon from now to the end of 2025 – supporting the UK’s mission to Net Zero and beyond, alongside the wider water industry Net Zero by 2030 commitment.

“We will cut our carbon impact and the carbon emissions linked to our business each year – and we’ll publish a plan with more details during 2022, with updates on our progress each year, on our website.

“Across our own operation emissions, for everything under our control, we will be Net Zero by the end of 2025 and perhaps earlier, if we can achieve this and we have a number of actions planned for 2022.”

Mr Hughes continued: “We’ve made a start in 2021, taking more action for the environment, from supporting peatland restoration and more trees, to moving to an office site which has electric car charging and is zero waste to landfill, updating our travel policy for employees – and increasing communication on how our staff can be more sustainable at home and in work. This year onwards, we’ll have a focus to do much more. We know it’s ambitious and we’re committed to doing all we can.

“We also know achieving this is also about teamwork with others, outside our business. So, we’ll be encouraging those we work with, including our suppliers and those who provide services, to take greater action to help the environment too.”

The decarbonisation delivery for the ambition, is up to the point where Water Plus relies on others – including wholesalers, who have targets too, and Water Plus aim to be a Net Zero water retailer for their operations by the end of 2025.

Find more on steps organisations can take to reduce water waste, reduce future running costs and lower Greenhouse Gas emissions under Scopes 1, 2 and 3 at: www.water-plus.co.uk/sustainability.