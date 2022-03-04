GMB claims Gazprom holds contracts worth tens of millions with UK public sector

The GMB Union has revealed Kremlin-controlled energy firm Gazprom holds contracts worth tens of millions of pounds with public sector bodies.

Our public sector allegedly spent at least £25 million on Gazprom’s services in 2021, according to public spending records.

GMB claims that according to these records Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spent £7.1 million last year, the most of any public sector body.

The trade union also alleges that Manchester City Council and Westminster City Council spent £1.6 million and £1.5 million respectively in 2021.

Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary, said: “Serious questions need to be asked about how our schools and hospitals have become entangled in the energy supply chain that fuels Putin’s war machine.

“Ultimately, this spending is an indictment of the failure of UK energy policy to prioritise affordable and secure supply.

“It is morally unconscionable for contracts to still be awarded while missiles rain down on Ukrainian workers.”

The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust told ELN that Gazprom is no longer its supplier.

A Manchester City Council spokesman told ELN: “We share the world’s horror at the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sense of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“Our contract with Gazprom Energy expires at the end of this month and we are looking at alternative gas providers.”

Westminster City Council told ELN that it does not have a contract with Gazprom anymore – it ended last year and now the local authority has already appointed a new supplier.

Councillor Paul Swaddle, Westminster City Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Smart City, said: “Like much of the rest of the world we have looked on in horror as events have unfolded in Ukraine following Russia’s abhorrent and unprovoked attack on this sovereign nation.

“A contract with Gazprom to supply our housing estate ended last year.”