UK Government opens £288m fund for green heat network projects

A £288 million funding scheme to roll out the next generation of green heat network projects across England has been launched.

The Green Heat Network Fund is open to households and businesses across the country over the next three years to support projects with a low carbon heat source that deliver clean heating to homes, offices, commercial and public buildings while helping reduce emissions.

The fund is expected to reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking 5.6 million cars off the road annually and result in an estimated 9.7 million of total carbon savings by 2050.

Heat networks supply heat to buildings from a central source, avoiding the need for households and businesses to rely on individual, energy-intensive heating solutions, such as gas boilers.

Funding will support low carbon technologies like heat pumps, solar power and geothermal energy as a central heating source, with applications for grants accepted from 14th March 2022 and expected to run until 2025.

According to the Committee on Climate Change, heat networks, with continued support, could meet nearly 20% of the overall UK demand for heating by 2050.

There are currently more than 14,000 heat networks in the UK, providing heating and hot water to around 480,000 customers.

Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “Heating in buildings forms a significant part of the UK’s carbon footprint so changing how we warm our homes and workspaces is vital to meeting our world-leading climate change commitments.

“Heat networks are an effective way of reducing carbon emissions and this fund will enable us to accelerate the roll-out of these cutting-edge and green technologies.”