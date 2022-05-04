Dogs’ barking becomes carbon-neutral

A training facility for the Army‘s working dogs has opened its doors after being granted “royal” carbon-neutral status.

Following a £4.1 million investment, the new training centre will be carbon-neutral and 96% self-sustaining, the Ministry of Defence has said.

HRH The Princess Royal has visited the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR) at Remount Barracks, Melton Mowbray to mark its official opening.

The facility will use its own solar panels and a battery – the system is predicted to cover the centre’s electricity needs.

Heating across the entire site will also be managed by an air source heat pump and recovery system while a grey water harvesting system will recycle water for non-drinking purposes.

The technology is forecast to reduce the water supply by up to 60%.

DATR Commanding Officer Lt Col Mike Robinson RAVC said: “I am pleased the Canine Training Squadron headquarters is officially open and can continue to provide a great learning environment for our Armed Forces whilst fulfilling our net zero objectives.”