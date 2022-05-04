Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Europe considers ban on Russian oil imports

The EU Commissioner for Energy has said paying in roubles is a “violation” of the sanctions

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Image: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Europe is reportedly preparing to propose oil sanctions against Russia.

Reports claim that a ban on Russian oil imports could be introduced by the end of the year.

Yesterday, the European Commission held an Extraordinary Energy Council meeting to discuss the diversification of energy supplies amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Energy, said: “Many European energy companies are due to make their next payment to Gazprom in mid-May and are trying to understand better what they should do.

“We need to give them the clarity that paying in roubles through the conversion mechanism managed by the Russian public authorities and a second dedicated account in Gazprombank is a violation of the sanctions and cannot be accepted.”

Ms Simson, Estonia’s former Energy Minister, had previously tweeted: “Today’s EU energy ministers extraordinary meeting show solidarity with Poland and Bulgaria.

“We are united and will not be blackmailed by Russia. Working together for EU energy security.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast