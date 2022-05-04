Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Two NI energy suppliers to hike prices by 30%

These increases are forecast to affect nearly 248,000 domestic customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Two of the largest electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland will increase their prices for their domestic customers.

SSE Airtricity has announced it will raise its prices by 33% from 1st June while Budget Energy will increase its tariffs by 27%, which is expected to enter force on 27th May.

The Consumer Council said an estimated 248,000 customers will be affected by these changes.

It notes this is the second time in six months the two companies have announced electricity price increases.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council, said: “These price increases are the latest in a stream of bad news regarding the increasing cost of living in Northern Ireland.

“While consumers get that these price increases are happening due to global reasons, it doesn’t make it any easier for people to pay their bills.”

