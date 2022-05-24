Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy plan floating wind farm off Sardinia

Plans to develop a floating offshore wind farm off the northeastern coast of Sardinia have been unveiled by Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy.

Named Tibula Energia, the proposed wind farm will consist of 62 floating turbines and have a total installed capacity of 975MW.

It is expected to generate more than 3.4TWh of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to the consumption of more than 900,000 homes, as well as help avoid more than 1.6 million tones of carbon emissions every year.

Exploratory research into local sea and wind conditions, environmental impacts and industrial infrastructures has been underway over the past 12 months.

The companies plan to carry out meetings with local communities over the next few weeks, presenting the economic and development benefits of the project.

They include up to 3,200 full time jobs during the manufacturing, assembly and construction stages and more than 180 jobs for plant maintenance after the wind farm is operational.

Ksenia Balanda, Tibula Energia Technical Director said: “We feel that the value of our projects is measured by their ability to benefit local communities.

“Through dialogue and engaging with local people, we aim to create a development model focused on collaboration with local communities to support their goals.”