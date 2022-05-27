RWE submits planning application for 50-turbine offshore wind farm in Wales

RWE has announced its plans for an offshore wind farm in Wales has passed a key milestone after proposals were submitted to and accepted for consideration by the UK Planning Inspectorate.

The Awel y Môr offshore wind project now moves into the pre-examination phase of the consenting process before a public examination, which is expected to start in September 2022.

If approved, it could be built around 6.5 miles off the cost of north Wales, to the west of the existing Gwynt y Môr wind farm, with its grid connection planned to reach the shoreline between Rhyl and Prestatyn.

RWE is developing Awel y Môr with project partners Stadtwerke München (30%) and Siemens Financial Services (10%).

Tamsyn Rowe, Project Manager for Awel y Môr said: “This is a significant milestone for the development of this nationally significant project, which will help meet the targets in the recently published UK energy security strategy. The application is made up of hundreds of pages of detailed reports and is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by the project team.

“If approved, this project will also continue RWE’s long-term role as the largest provider of renewable energy in Wales . This includes projects like Gwynt y Môr and Clocaenog, and the apprenticeship scheme at Coleg Llandrillo, which will develop Wales’ skills and capabilities in the sector for many years to come.”