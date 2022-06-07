Skyscrapers made of cabbage leaves and orange peel?

How could food waste build the homes of tomorrow?

Scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo have developed a new process to make cement entirely from food waste.

Fruit and vegetable scraps, including cabbage leaves and orange peel were used to determine if they can provide a more sustainable solution in the manufacture of construction materials.

The researchers borrowed a “heat pressing” concept that is typically used to make construction materials from wood powder.

They used dried, powdered food scraps such as seaweed, cabbage leaves, orange, onion, pumpkin, and banana peel.

The processing technique involved mixing the food powder with water and seasonings and then pressing the mixture into a mould at a high temperature.

The researchers tested the bending strength of the resulting materials and monitored their taste, smell and appearance.

Kota Machida, a researcher for the project, said: “With the exception of the specimen derived from pumpkin, all of the materials exceeded our bending strength target,”

“We also found that Chinese cabbage leaves, which produced a material over three times stronger than concrete, could be mixed with the weaker pumpkin-based material to provide effective reinforcement.”