Activists plug golf holes with cement in climate change protest

French activists have filled golf course holes with cement in a protest against climate change.

Protestors from the Toulouse branch of Extinction Rebellion said: “While we are going through an episode of extreme drought, the watering of the golf courses is authorised by derogation due to the cost of maintaining these luxurious grounds.

“Besides that, the drought leads to total bans on irrigation in agriculture.”

The protest named ‘Kirikou Action’ targetted golf courses in the south of Toulouse.

Currently, France is suffering from the worst drought since 1958.